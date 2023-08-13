Mumbai, August 15: The Indian Armed Forces are one of the largest and fastest-growing defence forces in the world. Comprising of the Indian Army, the Navy and the Air Force, the Indian Armed Forces with active personnel of over 1.4 million people is the world's second largest armed forces. The Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force form a formidable armed force that represents the largest democracy in the world.

While the Indian Armed Forces are overseen by the Ministry of Defence under the Government of India, its supreme leader and commander is the President of India. At present, President Droupadi Murmu is the supreme commander of the Armed forces. As the whole country prepares to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, we take a look at some of the major military operations by the Indian Armed Forces that shaped India's history and helped the country defend itself through trials and tribulations. Independence Day 2023 Special: From Launch of India's First Satellite Aryabhata to Chandrayaan 3 and Mars Mission, List of ISRO's Major Achievements That Made India Proud.

Operation Polo in 1948 and Operation Vijay in 1961:

After achieving Independence from British rule, Independent India managed to annexe several states such as Hyderabad, Sikkim and Goa among others. Of these, the two notable states were Hyderabad and Goa. Operation Polo was the code name to free Hyderabad from its Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan while Operation Vijay was the code name which was given for the liberation of Goa from the Portuguese. In Hyderabad, the police and the army acted on the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's plan and managed to annexe Hyderabad into India. On the other hand, an independent and young India led by its armed forces managed to end the historic rule of Portugal in Goa, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. These districts were collectively called the "Estado da Índia" back then.

Operation Trident in 1971:

The young and Independent India continued to grow and strive for excellence and with time its military strength also grew. Operation Trident was launched by the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War and was part of the Armed Force's action against Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War. On December 4-5, the Indian Navy launched Operation Trident in the port city of Karachi. The operation witnessed the use of anti-ship missiles in combat in the region for the very first time. Although India did not suffer any losses, the Navy managed to destroy Pakistan's minesweeper, a destroyer, and a cargo vessel that was reportedly carrying ammunition. Operation Trident is also important in the Armed Force's history as the country celebrates Navy Day every year on December 4 to mark this special operation.

Operation Blue Star in 1984:

Operation Blue Star was launched by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to end the turmoil in Punjab. The military launched the operation in order to remove terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his associates from the buildings of the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. After a series of negotiations failed, Gandhi launched Operation Blue which took place between June 1-8. The operation was launched as Sikh militants led by Bhindranwale demanded for a separate country called Khalistan. In the 7-day-long operation, the armed forces managed to kill all militants and free the buildings of the Harmandir Sahib. However, the operation did not go well with the Sikh community and led to widespread riots in the country after two of her Sikh bodyguards reportedly killed her nearly four months after the Blue Star operation. Independence Day 2023 Special: From APJ Abdul Kalam to TN Seshan and Kalpana Chawla, 10 Indians Who Achieved Exceptional Success and Made India Proud Post Independence.

Operation Vijay 1999 Also Known As Kargil War:

Operation Vijay is the common name for the India-Pakistan war between May and July. Operation Vijay was the code name of the Kargil War, which occurred after Pakistani forces invaded Indian posts in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was launched to push back the infiltrators from the Kargil sector. While the armed forces managed to recapture the posts, the joint efforts by the Army and the Air Force helped the country flush out Pakistani troops and paramilitary forces from India's strategic positions on the Indian side of the LoC. Did you know LOC: Kargil, the Bollywood film is based on the India-Pakistan war fought in Kargil?

Operation Parakram 2001:

Operation Parakran was launched in the wake of the 2001 terrorist attack on the parliament. On December 13, five armed men attacked the Parliament of India after managing to breach the security cordon at Gate 12. The five terrorists reportedly killed a number of people before being shot dead by the security forces. Operation Parakram was New Age India's first attempt at military coercion. Although the operation achieved limited success, it was also India's first full-scale mobilisation since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The India-Pakistan standoff saw hundreds and thousands of troops guarding the border for nearly 10 months. It was also the biggest military drill that any Asian country conducted back then.

Operation Black Tornado in 2008:

The armed forces launched the biggest military operation of the 21st century in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks. The operation was launched to eliminate terrorists after 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba reportedly carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks in the financial capital of India. The 26/11 Mumbai attacks which lasted for nearly four days saw eight of the 12 attacks take place in South Mumbai. The alleged attack which began on November 26 ended on November 29 after the last attackers were killed at the Taj Hotel. On November 29, the National Security Guards (NSG) launched Operation Black Tornado to flush out the attackers from Mumbai's Taj Hotel. The operation not only led to the killing of the attackers but also helped in rescuing hostages including nationals from various countries. Following this, the military and other security forces underwent several changes as the country faced its deadliest terrorist attack to date. Military Strength Ranking 2023: India Among Top 5 Countries With Highest Firepower in the World, Here's Where Pakistan, China and Other Nations Stand on the List.

India's Line of Control Strike in 2016:

The Indian government on September 29, 2016, said that its armed forces conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan. Reportedly, the attack was India's retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. The armed forces conducted surgical strikes on several militant launch pads across the Line of Control in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (PoK). The strikes were conducted across 2 to 3 km of POK region. The surgical strike by the Narendra Modi government was in response to the militant attacks in Uri. On September 18, four militants attacked jawans of the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir. The Uri attack saw 19 soldiers losing their lives. Back then, the Indian Army had said that they had the right to respond "at the time and place of our own choosing".

2019 Balakot Airstrike:

The Balakot airstrike was conducted by the Indian Air Force in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack. Nearly 40 soldiers were allegedly martyred in Pulwama district after a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a convoy of security forces. While the armed forces claimed to bomb a terrorist training camp in Balakot, Pakistan said that Indian planes dropped their payload and did not hit any targets. The next day. Pakistan shot done an Indian warplane and also took its pilot as a prisoner. Abhinandan Varthaman, the Balakot airstrike fighter pilot was held captive by Pakistan for nearly 60 hours before he was released and allowed to return back home.

While India's military strength and firepower are increasing every day, it must be noted that only the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces can either declare war or conclude peace by acting on the advice of the Union Council of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Although the Indian Armed Forces possess the world's largest volunteer army, it is also among the list of Top 5 countries with the highest firepower in its arsenal including the US and Russia in the world.

