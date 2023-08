Palghar, August 12: A church in Barampur area of Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra was allegedly ransacked by some unidentified persons, police said on Saturday. The miscreants damaged status and other items in the church on Friday.

No one is arrested so far in connection with the incident, a police official said. Vasai Police registered a criminal offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the official added. Thane: Man Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping, Impregnating 13-Year-Old Girl.

Archbishop Felix Machado has condemned the incident and appealed to people to not believe in rumours.

