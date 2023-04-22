Agartala, Apr 22 (PTI) The 15 km rail link connecting Agartala with Gangasagar in Brahmanbaria district Bangladesh will be completed by September, said Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

He said Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told him that the Indo-Bangla (Agartala-Gangasagar) railway work would be completed by September. .

"Recently I met the Railway Minister in Delhi and discussed the Indo-Bangla railway connectivity project from Agartala to Gangasagar. I drew his attention to the non-release of Rs 150 crore for completion of work on the Indian side work. Instantly he spoke to DoNER Minister G Kishan Reddy and requested him to release the outlay", Chowdhury told reporters on Friday.

The Transport minister said Reddy who visited Tripura recently held a meeting with IRCON officials to review the progress of the Indo-Bangla railway link. Around 85 per cent of the work has been completed and 73 per cent of work has been done on the Bangladesh side.

Chowdhury said the proposed rail link from Dharmanagar to Kailashahar via Pecharthal also came up for discussion at the meeting.

"The Railway Minister said the survey work for the rail link is on the verge of completion. The Rs 1,855 crore rail link proposal is under consideration of the Railway Board", he said.

The Railway Minister is scheduled to visit Tripura to lay the foundation stone for upgrading Agartala railway station as an international station within the next two months.

"We have been pursuing the project for some time now. The Railway minister informed that Rs 24.42 lakh has been sanctioned for preparing DPR for upgradation of Agartala railway station", he said.

On a separate railway link from Lumding to Sabroom (South Tripura), Chowdhury said this was also discussed at the meeting.

"At present, the northeastern state is connected with a single line. It means the railways are using one line. We want a separate line to boost the railway connectivity. The Railways Minister said the project is also under consideration", he stated.

Chowdhury said he also took up the issue of another Indo-Bangla railway link from Belonia in South Tripura to Zero Point to connect Bangladesh's Feni district.

"We were informed that steps have been taken for preparing the DPR for the 30 km railway link between two sides of the border", he added.

