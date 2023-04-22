New Delhi, April 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Akshay Tritiya, believed to be an auspicious day for starting new things and making purchases, on Saturday. Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Gold Buying Time: Check Auspicious Timing To Buy the Yellow Metal on April 22.

Noting that the festival is associated with charity and starting new things, Modi wished people happiness, prosperity and good health in a tweet. Akshaya Tritiya 2023 Date and Time in India: Know Akha Teej Shubh Muhurat and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Day.

PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Akshay Tritiya:

अक्षय तृतीया की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। मेरी कामना है कि दान-पुण्य और मांगलिक कार्य के शुभारंभ की परंपरा से जुड़ा यह पावन पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2023

In another tweet, he greeted people on the birth anniversary of saint Parshuram, worshipped by devouts across the country.