New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Farmers agitating at Ghazipur border have cleared one side of the road on Tuesday evening to facilitate the traffic. The road connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh was blocked completely by farmers in the morning.

Additional District Magistrate, Ghaziabad Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "We insisted the farmer leaders to open the road which was closed since morning."

Singh further added, "Several trolleys of farmers have been stopped for checking at many places. We have told the farmer leaders that now onwards all the trolleys will be allowed to pass only after checking."

A biker passing by told ANI, "It has been very difficult for me to reach office. I commute from Ghaziabad to Delhi everyday. Now the road is open, it is quite a relief."

A commuter travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad said, "Reopening of this road is convenient for us as we are able to save some time."

Farmers on Tuesday morning blocked Ghazipur border completely as the protest against the new farm laws continued. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on the Delhi-Meerut expressway was affected as both side carriageways were closed.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bhartiya Kisan Union explained, "We are not causing inconvenience to anyone. Yesterday, farmers were only talking to commuters for a few minutes on Delhi-Ghazipur road and did not block any road. Farmers told commuters that they should discuss farmers' issues at their home too."

Hundreds of farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

