New Delhi, December 22: The farmers' protesting against new farm laws passed by the central government, blocked the Ghazipur Border, or the Delhhi-Ghaziabad border completely on Tuesday. This has affected the traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, as both side carriageways closed for traffic. The Delhi Traffic police said that the Ghazipur border is closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad and alerted the people using the route . Farmers' Protest Updates: Farmers to Sit on Relay Hunger Strike From Today as Protest Enters Day 26 at Singhu Border.

"Ghazipur border closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham & Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra,DND," said Additional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi while speaking to news agency ANI. The farmers' union earlier on Sunday had threatened to block the Delhi-Ghaziabad border as a part of their protest against the farm laws. Farmers' Protest: Bang Utensils During PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat on December 27, Farmer Leaders Urge People.

Delhi: Protesting farmers block Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur & Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic. pic.twitter.com/jHMkpQJIch — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharat Kisan Union , a leading organisation in the ongoing protest said, "We're not causing inconvenience to anyone. Yesterday, farmers were only talking to commuters for a few minutes on Delhi-Ghazipur road and didn't block any road. Farmers told commuters that they should discuss farmers' issues at their home too."

Talking about negotiations with then centre, he said "We have not received any meeting invitation from Agriculture Minister yet. Farmers have decided they won't go back till govt takes back all 3 Farm laws. It will take more than a month to resolve all issues. Government will come to us." All the farmers' union are reportedly set to meet today and discuss further course of action.

The farmers' protest entered 27th day on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the newly passed farm laws, terming them as 'anti-farmers.' They are demanding to repeal the laws. The farmers' leader and centre, so far had five inconclusive rounds of negotiations. Farmers have also rejected the draft proposal by the government and have refused to back down till the laws are repealed.

