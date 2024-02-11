Agra (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A debt-ridden businessman here allegedly hanged himself after killing his ailing mother and 12-year-old son, police said on Sunday.

The wife of the businessman was on a visit to the Khatu Shyam ji temple in Rajasthan at the time of the incident that took place in Lawyers Colony, they said.

Police said the domestic help of businessman Tarun Chauhan (43) saw him hanging in his room on Sunday morning. His son and mother Brajesh Devi (65) were found lying dead in another room, they said.

The incident came to light when the domestic help came to the businessman's house for her routine work on Sunday morning. She found Chauhan, a PVC pipe trader, hanging from the ceiling of his room. She immediately informed the neighbours, who called the police.

"When the police reached the spot, they also found the bodies of Chauhan's mother and his son in another room," said Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), City.

"Chauhan's wife had gone for 'darshan' at the Khatu Shyam ji temple on Saturday. Prima facie it seems that Chauhan first poisoned his son and his mother and then died by suicide. The matter is being probed," the DCP added.

According to official sources, a video clip was found on the trader's mobile phone in which he is purportedly heard saying he had incurred a business loss of around Rs 1.5 crore.

Chauhan's neighbours said his mother had not been keeping well for a long time and he was in debt.

