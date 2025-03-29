New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the agreement signed between the Government of India and the Government of Japan for 'Assam State Aquaculture Promotion and Livelihood Improvement Project' will boost aquaculture, augment farmers' income and spur economic growth in the grassroots.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1905984243073008028

Also Read | Heatwave in Maharashtra: Govt Asks Schools To Hold Classes in Morning Hours Due to Heat Wave.

"To give a boost to the fisheries sector in the State, Govt of India and Govt of Japan yesterday signed a Y=3.580 billion agreement for 'Assam State Aquaculture Promotion and Livelihood Improvement Project'. This agreement will boost aquaculture, augment farmers' income and spur economic growth in the grassroots," CM Biswa said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Government of India and the Government of Japan yesterday signed loan agreements worth JPY 191.736 billion for six projects under Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) to India in the sectors of forest management, water supply, urban transport, aquaculture, biodiversity conservation and investment promotion, Ministry of Finance said in an official; statement a day earlier.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi Attends Iftar Party Hosted by IUML Supremo Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal in Kerala (Watch Video).

The six loan agreements were signed between the Government of India and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at New Delhi.

TNIPP-III aims to provide quality jobs to the youth by attracting more investments into the State including foreign investments in an inclusive and sustainable manner, promoting emerging sectors, and also training the population in advanced manufacturing skills. Chennai Desalination Plant project will provide safe and reliable water supply by carrying out construction of a seawater desalination plant and its related water supply facilities, thereby improving living conditions of the residents including the poor people as well as the investment environment in the concerned areas in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).

The Project for Capacity Enhancement for Effective Forest Management aims to enhance the capacity of forest personnel for implementation of forest policies through research and development, implementation of pilot projects, improvement of training systems and institutional strengthening in the area of forest and biodiversity conservation and climate change, as per the Ministry.

Continuing the assistance from JICA, Delhi Metro Rail project will be expanding the mass rapid transportation system and promote regional economic development as also eventually mitigating climate change through relief of traffic congestion and decrease of vehicular pollution.

In Assam, the aquaculture promotion project will lead to increase in aquaculture production and improve rural livelihoods of fisheries stakeholders by promoting aquaculture, supporting for enhancing the fisheries supply chain and institutional strengthening of fisheries department.

The biodiversity project in Punjab will enhance ecosystem services and mitigate impacts on climate change through increased trees outside forest, biodiversity conservation, integrated wetland management, livelihood improvement and institutional strengthening, the statement added.

India and Japan have had a long and fruitful history of bilateral development cooperation since 1958. Economic cooperation a key pillar of India-Japan relations has steadily progressed in the last few years. This further consolidates and strengthens the Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)