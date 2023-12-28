Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 28 (ANI): Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab arrested gangster Vikramjit Singh on Thursday. He was an operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs.

Taking to X DGP Punjab Police said, "In a major breakthrough, #AGTF Punjab has arrested Vikramjit Singh @ Vicky, an operative of Lawrance Bishnoi and Goldy Brar Gang. He was tasked by foreign-based handler to eliminate rival gang member. He was also involved in cross border weapons/drugs smuggling."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Roll Out Development Projects Worth Rs 11,100 Crore in Ayodhya on December 30.

DGP Punjab Police further said that Vikramjit has a criminal history. 20 cases were registered against him, including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"He was one of the shooter/co-accused of deceased gangster Ankit Bhadu in sensational murder of their Rival Jordan in a Gym at Ganganagar, Rajasthan in 2018," Punjab Police said.

Also Read | Delhi To Soon Notify Women-Friendly Amendments to Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act After Two Years of Delay.

One Chinese pistol, along with eight live cartridges and a vehicle, was recovered from the accused.

Recently, the Delhi Police crime branch arrested two shooters of the Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in a shooting incident on December 3 at the Punjabi Bagh house of a former MLA of Punjab.

According to the police, the names of both the shooters are Akash, who is a resident of Sonipat and Akhil, of Charkhi Dadri.

Bishnoi was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bathinda jail in Punjab in November 2022 in connection with a case involving a conspiracy by terror groups and criminal syndicates to carry out violent acts and sensational crimes across India.

The arrested gangster has been linked to multiple cases, including conspiracies aimed at carrying out targeted and sensational killings in several regions, spanning Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. His involvement in these activities has been reported over the past decade.

Bishnoi has been in prison since 2014 after he was apprehended during a clash with the Rajasthan Police. He was relocated to Delhi's Tihar jail the previous year but was arrested by the Punjab Police on June 14 and shifted to Punjab in connection with the sensational homicide of singer Sidhu Moosewala on May 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)