Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 27 (ANI): On the occasion of the 56th Independence Day and National Day on March 26, 2026, during a state-organized program in Tanore Upazila, an instruction was reportedly given by Member of Parliament Professor Mujibur Rahman (MP) of Rajshahi-1 (Tanore-Godagari), and Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, to prohibit the recitation from the sacred religious scripture of Hindus, the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

In strong protest against this directive, the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance (Central Executive Committee), which upholds the spirit of the Great Liberation War, expressed its deep condemnation, anger, and protest.

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In observance of Independence and National Day across the country through state programs, it is customary to begin such events with recitations from religious scriptures. Alongside the recitation of the Holy Quran, passages from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita are also traditionally included. However, MP Professor Mujibur Rahman (Rajshahi-1: Tanore-Godagari) and Nayeb-e-Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami allegedly instructed that the recitation from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita should not be performed. This action has been strongly condemned and protested.

In a statement sent to the media on Friday morning, the organisation--led by its Secretary General, Dr. Mrityunjoy Kumar Roy (Dr. M.K. Roy)--questioned how such an instruction could be given in an important state event. They asked the state authorities for clarification.

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It was stated that the instruction was given to the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Tanore. However, ultimately, due to the efforts of UNO Naima Khan, the program was successfully conducted, including the recitation from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The organisation expressed sincere thanks and gratitude to UNO Naima Khan.

At the same time, the organisation has drawn the attention of the relevant government authorities, demanding accountability for such discriminatory and communal behaviour from an elected representative, and for disregarding state rules and regulations. They have also called upon the central leadership of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to take appropriate action. (ANI)

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