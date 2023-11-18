Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Ahead of the ODI World Cup final match between India and Australia at Ahmedabad, police here issued a public advisory on Friday, banning bursting of firecrackers and playing loud music on roads on November 19.

The police said it has been observed that after any major sports event, people celebrate by raising slogans, playing loud music on roads, bursting firecrackers, and causing traffic and law and order problems in the city.

“Therefore, keeping in view the forthcoming Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia on November 19 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the general public is hereby advised to avoid following activities as the same are declared prohibited/illegal/banned in view of orders passed by District Magistrate, UT Chandigarh and under the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000 framed under the Environment Protection Act,” the advisory read.

Following orders from Chandigarh DM, the police have banned gathering of five or more persons at any public place without due permission, bursting of firecrackers, playing loud music on sound amplifiers such as DJs, and dhols or drums at any public place after 10 pm under the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules, 2000, said the advisory.

Public screening of the cricket match in the open is also not allowed without prior permission from the authorities concerned, it added.

No procession in any form shall be allowed before, during or after the match and any form of hooliganism shall be strictly dealt with, the police said in the advisory. In case of any violation, the offenders shall be prosecuted with strict penal action under the relevant provisions of law, the advisory added.

