Ahmedabad, Dec 18 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected the regular bail plea of Tathya Patel, arrested for allegedly crashing a speeding car into a crowd on a flyover in 2023, killing nine persons and injuring 13 others.

A bench of Justice MR Mengdey said it was not inclined to allow the bail plea and dismissed it.

Tathya Patel moved the HC after a rural court rejected his plea earlier this month.

The collegian has been in jail for around 18 months after he was arrested under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

A Jaguar car allegedly driven by Patel rammed into a crowd gathered on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad in the early hours of July 20, 2023, killing nine persons, including a police constable.

Patel's father, Pragnesh Patel, was arrested for allegedly threatening people on the spot. He was later granted bail on the condition that he would stay out of Ahmedabad except for his presence during court proceedings.

Police filed a 1,700-page charge sheet against Tathya Patel on July 27, 2023, containing a report sent by the luxury car maker Jaguar suggesting that the car was overspeeding at the time of the crash.

