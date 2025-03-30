Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the Cheti Chand celebrations in Ahmedabad, connecting with Sindhi families. On this occasion, he also flagged off the grand Cheti Chand Shobha Yatra, according to an official statement.

As the chief guest at the cultural event organized by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for the Cheti Chand festival, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire Sindhi community.

Also Read | AFSPA Extended in Several Districts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh: MHA.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister noted that Cheti Chand also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity. He highlighted the Sindhi community's generosity and resilience, praising their ability to turn challenges into opportunities. He emphasized that the community has made significant contributions to Gujarat's development, embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.'

Furthermore, he acknowledged that the Sindhi community has excelled in every field, achieving remarkable success across various domains.

Also Read | Blast in Beed Mosque: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 'Police Have Information on Those Responsible'.

Speaking about the Sindhi community, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that although Sindhi remains their identity and language, the Sindhi community, having migrated from Sindh and made Gujarat their motherland and workplace, has seamlessly integrated into the state's rich and diverse culture, just like sugar dissolving in milk.

He further highlighted that collective celebrations of religious festivals provide the younger generation with an opportunity to connect with history and traditions.

Additionally, the release stated that the Prime Minister has initiated campaigns such as 'Catch the Rain,' 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to preserve heritage and plan for the future. The Chief Minister urged the Sindhi community to take an active role in these initiatives.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel once again flagged off the Cheti Chand Shobha Yatra.

State MLA Payal Kukrani expressed confidence that the Sindhi community would continue to contribute to Gujarat's development and commended the Chief Minister's leadership.

The event witnessed the presence of Pratibha Jain, Mayor of Ahmedabad; Hasmukh Patel, MP of Ahmedabad East; several MLAs, councilors, and a large number of members from the Sindhi community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)