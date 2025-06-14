India News | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary Meets Crew Member Manisha Thapa's Kin

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday met some family members of Manisha Thapa, a cabin crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight which crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad two days ago.

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2025 08:20 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary Meets Crew Member Manisha Thapa's Kin

Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday met some family members of Manisha Thapa, a cabin crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight which crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad two days ago.

The tragedy has plunged her family and neighbours into deep mourning.

Also Read | Kerala Rain, Weather Forecast: Widespread Rains, Gusty Winds Affect Life in State; Red Alert in 5 Districts.

Manisha studied in Patna and was staying along with her family members at Mahuabagh in Jagdeo Path locality here. Her parents and brother left for Ahmedabad immediately after receiving information about the aviation disaster on Thursday.

After meeting Manisha's family members, Choudhary said in a post on X, "The demise of Manisha Thapa ji, a crew member, in the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely sad. Her family members are in great pain. Losing a daughter is an irreparable loss for the parents and her siblings. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in his feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss. We are with the family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Gorakhpur Shocker: 55-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman Raped in Uttar Pradesh, 3 Arrested.

He also shared photographs of his meeting with Manisha's family members on his X handle.

A graduate of St Xavier's College, Patna, she completed her bachelor's in business economics.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Manisha's uncle Praveen Tamang said, "We are srs: Share Sayings on Fatherhood, Heartfelt Messages, Greetings and Photos To Express Love For Your Dad">Father’s Day 2025 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Share Sayings on Fatherhood, Heartfelt Messages, Greetings and Photos To Express Love For Your Dad

  • World Blood Donor Day 2025 Wishes: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress and Netizens Extend Greetings To Thank Those Who Come Forward To Donate Blood and Save Lives Selflessly
  • Videos
    SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 Stat Highlights: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma Put Proteas Close to Historic Victory SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final Day 3 Stat Highlights: Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma Put Proteas Close to Historic Victory
    • Close
    Search

    India News | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary Meets Crew Member Manisha Thapa's Kin

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday met some family members of Manisha Thapa, a cabin crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight which crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad two days ago.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2025 08:20 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Bihar Dy CM Samrat Choudhary Meets Crew Member Manisha Thapa's Kin

    Patna, Jun 14 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday met some family members of Manisha Thapa, a cabin crew member on the ill-fated Air India flight which crashed minutes after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad two days ago.

    The tragedy has plunged her family and neighbours into deep mourning.

    Also Read | Kerala Rain, Weather Forecast: Widespread Rains, Gusty Winds Affect Life in State; Red Alert in 5 Districts.

    Manisha studied in Patna and was staying along with her family members at Mahuabagh in Jagdeo Path locality here. Her parents and brother left for Ahmedabad immediately after receiving information about the aviation disaster on Thursday.

    After meeting Manisha's family members, Choudhary said in a post on X, "The demise of Manisha Thapa ji, a crew member, in the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely sad. Her family members are in great pain. Losing a daughter is an irreparable loss for the parents and her siblings. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in his feet and give the bereaved family the strength to bear this loss. We are with the family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

    Also Read | Gorakhpur Shocker: 55-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman Raped in Uttar Pradesh, 3 Arrested.

    He also shared photographs of his meeting with Manisha's family members on his X handle.

    A graduate of St Xavier's College, Patna, she completed her bachelor's in business economics.

    Speaking to reporters on Friday, Manisha's uncle Praveen Tamang said, "We are shocked... She had just started her career."

    Manisha's father Raju Thapa is in Bihar Police and currently posted in Begusarai district while her mother is a homemaker.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    wi vs ire
    5000+K+ searches
    ahmedabad plane crash khabar
    500+K+ searches
    dubai fire
    500+K+ searches
    gta online
    500+K+ searches
    paul stirling
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel