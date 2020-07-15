Ahmedabad, Jul 15 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Ahmedabad district rose to 23,599 after 173 new cases were reportedon Wednesday, the state health department said.

With two COVID-19 fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,527, it said.

As many as 212 coronavirus patients were discharged in the district, raising the number of recovered cases here to 18,339, the department said in a release.

As many as 159 new cases were reported from areas under Ahmedabad municipal limits (the city), and 14 from rural parts of the district, the department said.

Both the deaths reported on Wednesday were from the city.

