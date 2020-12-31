Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Ahmedabad district of Gujarat recorded 160 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, while 163 patients recovered from the infection, said the state Health Department.

With 160 fresh cases, Ahmedabad's COVID-19 tally rose to 57,634, said a release by the department.

Three COVID-19 patients from the city died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the district to 2,249, it said.

Also, 163 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the recovery tally to 52,466, said the release.

Of the 160 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest for a district in the state, 154 were reported from the city and the rest from the rural areas, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)