Ahmedabad, Jan 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 128 COVID- 19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 60,169, while two deaths took the toll to 2,271, a health official said.

He said 127 people were discharged during the day, including 122 in city limits, taking the recovery count in the district to 54,094.

"Ahmedabad city reported 126 of the new cases. Its west zone now has 427 active cases, followed by 422 in south and 364 in south west. The city has 2,316 active cases in all. It has 11 micro containment areas," he said.

Bed occupancy rates in 91 private hospitals designated to treat COVID-19 cases as on Monday stood at 10.15 per cent, with 348 beds occupied out of 3,429, officials said.

"As many as 32 beds are occupied and 227 available in ICUs with ventilators, and 53 beds occupied and 493 available in ICUs without ventilators," said the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association.

