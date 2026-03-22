Puducherry [India], March 22 (ANI): Ahead of the Puducherry Assembly Election 2026, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) announced its two candidates for key constituencies on Sunday.

In an official statement, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said that, as per the decision of the party's governing council, the candidates have been elected and nominated to contest the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 9.

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The party has fielded A Anbazhagan, a former MLA, from Uppalainpet (15) constituency, while A Gandhi, a BSc graduate, will contest from Urulaiyanpet (16).

The announcement comes as political parties step up preparations for the Puducherry polls, with alliances and candidate lists being finalised.

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Earlier on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of nine candidates for the Puducherry Assembly elections. The party is contesting the polls in alliance with the All India NR Congress. The BJP's Central Election Committee met on March 18 to finalise candidates for poll-bound states.

According to the BJP list, A Namassivayam has been fielded from Mannadipet, while E Theeppainthan will contest from Oussoudu (SC). PML Kalyanasundaram has been nominated from Kalapet, VP Ramalingam from Raj Bhavan, and A Johnkumar from Mudaliarpet. Embalam R Selvam will contest from Manavely, GNS Rajasekaran from Thirunallar, and A Dineshan from Mahe.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has completed the first phase of randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) for the upcoming elections in Puducherry, Assam, and Kerala. Officials said that once the final list of candidates is ready, details of both the first and second randomisation will be shared with candidates to maintain transparency in the electoral process. (ANI)

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