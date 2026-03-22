Panaji, March 22: A Toyota Fortuner driven by tourists got stuck in wet sand at Vagator Beach after it was taken dangerously close to the sea, highlighting growing concerns over rule violations along Goa’s coastline. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident, which drew a large crowd, comes amid a surge in tourist footfall in the coastal state.

Goa’s beaches have been witnessing a significant influx of visitors from across India and abroad. While tourism activity remains high, authorities have repeatedly flagged safety concerns and environmental risks linked to irresponsible behaviour by some visitors. Is the ‘Floating Woman Caught on Camera in Goa’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated.

Tourists Drive Toyota Fortuner Into Sea at Goa’s Vagator Beach, Car Stuck in Sand

GJ registered Fortuner drives on Vagator beach, gets stuck . .#Viral #Goa pic.twitter.com/QKa7KCuktf — In Goa 24x7 (@InGoa24x7) March 22, 2026

Toyota Fortuner Stuck on Vagator Beach: Vehicle Ban Ignored

Despite a strict ban on vehicles on beaches, the tourists reportedly drove their car onto the sandy stretch and into shallow seawater. The vehicle soon became stuck as the wet sand, loosened by waves, gave way under its weight.

Officials have often warned that beach sand near the shoreline can be unstable and capable of trapping heavy vehicles, posing safety risks to both occupants and others nearby. Mercedes-Benz Stuck on Surat Beach: Luxury SUV Gets Stranded in Swampy Sand As Stunt Goes Wrong on Gujarat’s Dumas Beach (Watch Video).

Following the incident, a large number of onlookers gathered at the site. Instead of seeking assistance from local authorities, the tourists attempted to pull the vehicle out using a rope tied to another car.

The effort continued for an extended period, turning into a spectacle for beachgoers. The situation underscored the lack of awareness about proper response measures in such scenarios.

Authorities and locals say similar incidents have been reported in recent weeks, with tourists underestimating the risks of driving on sand. The combination of high tide and soft shoreline conditions can quickly immobilise vehicles.

Police in Goa have previously taken action against individuals violating beach regulations, including imposing fines. However, repeated cases suggest that compliance remains a challenge.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).