Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 4 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday announced a set of five election promises for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

AIADMK stated that the social security pension currently being extended to senior citizens, elderly widows, unmarried elderly women, women abandoned by their husbands, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons will be increased from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000.

In order to safeguard the welfare of students and their parents, the government will take over and waive education loans obtained from banks.

As livelihood assistance, three LPG gas cylinders per year will be provided free of cost to rice ration card holders, the party promised.

The party also assured support for the traditional Tamil sport Jallikattu. It was announced that if a participant dies while taming bulls, Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to the victim's family, and in case of injury, Rs. 2 lakh compensation will be given.

To conduct Jallikattu events with enthusiasm at locations approved through government orders, a government subsidy of Rs 5 lakh will be provided. The currently followed online registration system for conducting Jallikattu competitions will be abolished, and the earlier manual procedure will be reinstated.

Interest-free loans will be provided to women belonging to Islamic, Christian, and other minority communities to enable them to start self-employment ventures. Alongside, loans obtained by persons with disabilities from cooperative banks will be waived.

Speaking on the current situation in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK leaders remarked that the state is "hanging its head in shame," alleging that there is not a single day without incidents of sexual violence.

The party further claimed that the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance is a strong coalition, stating that in Tamil Nadu, the only powerful alliance is the AIADMK alliance.

AIADMK leaders expressed confidence that the party would achieve a historic victory in the Assembly elections.

Commenting on actor-politician Vijay, they said that only if Vijay attends press conferences will he understand the real political ground situation.

The party also questioned allegations of corruption against AIADMK, stating that when Vijay considers revolutionary leaders as role models, AIADMK cannot be labelled as a corrupt party.

AIADMK also criticised the Chief Minister, calling him a "puppet" and saying he has no evidence to blame the party.

Finally, AIADMK leaders stated that even during the COVID-19 crisis, when there was no tax revenue, the party successfully governed the state. They assured that with tax revenue now available, AIADMK will fulfil all its election promises.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, at a consultative meeting with District Secretaries at the party headquarters, said that the complete manifesto will be announced soon.

"People's opinions are sought, and the complete election manifesto will be announced soon," he said. (ANI)

