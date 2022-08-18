New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Madras High Court's order which entitled the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to take over possession of the party headquarters in Chennai.

A bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Hima Kohli and CT Ravikumar also issued notice on the petition filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) and sought a response from the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and the EPS faction of AIADMK.

On July 11, amid the clashes between the EPS and OPS factions, the party's headquarters was locked and sealed by the RDO.

Both the leaders then approached the High Court against the revenue department order. The High Court had directed the revenue officials to hand over the possession of the party headquarters to EPS while noting that OPS had been expelled from AIADMK.

Challenging the High Court's order Panneerselvam moved to the Supreme Court.

Senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for OPS, contended before the bench that he continues to be the coordinator and so he should continue to have access to the office.

Allowing the plea by EPS, the Madras High Court on July 20 directed the RDO to hand over the keys of the headquarters to EPS and the police to provide necessary protection to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

In its General Council meeting held on July 11, the dual-leadership model in the AIADMK was ended and OPS was expelled from the party for "anti-party" activities during the party meeting.

In the meeting, EPS was elevated as the interim General Secretary of the party. (ANI)

