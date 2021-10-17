Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17 (ANI): Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on the golden jubilee celebration of the founding of the AIADMK party hoisted the flag at MGR Memorial in Chennai and said that AIADMK regime should be brought back to power in Tamil Nadu.

While speaking to the party workers at the event, Sasikala said, "The AIADMK knows, why I abstained from the election. It is the responsibility of all of us to preserve supremacy. It's high time for us to stand together for the people. All we need is unity. The AIADMK regime must be brought back."

Earlier on Saturday, VK Sasikala had paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at her memorial at Marina Beach.

Earlier this year, Sasikala announced that she will away from politics and public life. In a statement, Sasikala had said "I set myself apart from politics and pray for the golden rule of my Goddess Akka (Jayalalithaa). I will continue to pray for her vision always."

The former aide of Jayalalithaa visited the memorial for the first time since her return from jail in January this year. This comes after the AIADMK lost the assembly and the local body polls. (ANI)

