New Delhi, October 17: The last date to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022 has again been extended. The deadline of the entrance exam has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. According to an official notification, the candidates will now be able to apply up to October 24 on official website-uceed.iitb.ac.in. Prior to the announcement, the application deadline was October 17.

UCEED is a test center-based examination. It is scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 9 am to 12 pm. The UCEED 2022 result will be announced on March 10. According to reports, the candidates who apply after the regular application deadline will have to pay a late fee. The last date to apply with late fee is October 29. It must be noted that only students clearing UCEED 2022 will be qualified students can apply for admission to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.

The students who are eligible to apply for UCEED 2022 include the ones who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) board exam in 2021, or appearing in 2022, in any stream — Science, Commerce, or Arts and Humanities. The UCEED exam is important as it helps students seeking admissions to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2021 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).