Srinagar, October 17: Two non-local labourers were killed and another critically injured by militants on Sunday in J&K's Kulgam district, police said. Police sources said militants entered the residential accommodation of non-local labourers in Ganjipora village of Kulgam and fired indiscriminately at them.

"Two non-local labourers, identified as Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev were killed on the spot while the third, Chunchun Reshi Dev was shifted to hospital for treatment. All of them belong to Bihar," a source said. Jammu and Kashmir: 13 Terrorists Killed in Nine Encounters After Civilian Killings, Says IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Security forces have started a cordon and search operation to nab the killers. A non-local street vendor and a carpenter were killed by militants in the Valley on Saturday.

