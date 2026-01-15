Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised questions about the stability of the Congress party within the DMK-led alliance, citing growing speculation that the Congress may exit the alliance.

Speaking at a Pongal festival organised by the AIADMK party at M Kalippatti village under Mecheri Union in Salem district on Wednesday, Palaniswami said recent political developments point to uncertainty within the ruling alliance.

Earlier, Palaniswami arrived at the venue in a bullock cart and was accorded a warm reception by party functionaries, cadres and the public, who showered flowers on him. He inaugurated the Pongal celebrations by adding raw rice to a Pongal pot, marking the traditional preparation of Pongal in 108 pots.

He later witnessed folk performances, including Valli Kummi, Urumi dance, street theatre, and horse dance, and distributed prizes to Jallikattu bulls on display at the venue.

"Pongal is celebrated by Tamils across the world with the belief that 'Thai brings new beginnings'. While Pongal was traditionally a village festival, it is now celebrated with equal enthusiasm in urban areas. Nearly 65 per cent of the population continues to depend on agriculture for their livelihood," Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami said that after the demise of party founders MGR and Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK has successfully implemented several welfare schemes. He claimed that people are eagerly waiting for the DMK government to be removed from power and asserted that the AIADMK is part of a strong and winning alliance that will secure a majority in the upcoming Assembly elections and form the government.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Palaniswami said that India is witnessing a strong government at the Centre and that Modi is being hailed globally as a successful Prime Minister. He expressed confidence that the AIADMK would soon hoist the victory flag.

Launching a sharp attack on the DMK government, Palaniswami alleged that Tamil Nadu has turned into a "state of protests", with government employees, teachers and nurses agitating against the administration. He claimed that public dissatisfaction with the government is widespread and said the AIADMK would celebrate the next Pongal as the ruling party.

He further accused the DMK government of failing to fully implement the Mettur surplus water scheme, alleging that the AIADMK-initiated project was neglected due to political rivalry, leaving several lakes without water. He assured that all lakes would be filled once the AIADMK returns to power.

Palaniswami also alleged a rise in drug circulation in the state and deterioration in law and order, pointing out that a permanent Director General of Police is yet to be appointed. Reiterating his criticism of the ruling alliance, he said Congress, a constituent of the DMK-led front, is gradually losing its footing and that questions are now being raised about whether the party will remain in the alliance. (ANI)

