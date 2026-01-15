Mumbai, January 15: Voting for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, alongside 28 other municipal corporations across Maharashtra, has been overshadowed by a burgeoning controversy surrounding the durability of the "indelible" ink used to mark voters. Social media platforms have been inundated with videos depicting individuals, including common voters, politicians, and media personnel, effortlessly removing the ink from their fingers using substances such as acetone, nail polish remover, or even water, shortly after casting their ballots. This development has sparked widespread concern and prompted an immediate investigation by the State Election Commission. All About Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026.

Controversy Erupts Over Ink Durability

The core of the dispute centres on allegations that traditional indelible ink, known for its persistence due to silver nitrate content, has been replaced by marker pens in many polling booths. Voters across Mumbai and Pune have reported that the marks made by these pens can be easily wiped off, leading to fears of potential electoral malpractice and repeat voting. Unlike the silver nitrate-based election ink, which binds with skin keratin and endures for over 15 days, standard marker inks use dyes, solvents, and minimal resins, making them susceptible to rapid removal with emulsifiers or mechanical action. Mumbai Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Varsha Gaikwad, among others, shared videos demonstrating the ink's easy removal, questioning the transparency of the polls. Mumbai BMC Election Result 2026: Date, Time and Live Streaming Details.

Congress Leader Sachin Sawant Demonstrates How Nail Polish Remover Wipes the Ink Completely

Varsha Gaikwad Shares Video of Journalist Showing How Ink Can Be Removed

BMC, Election Commission Respond

In response to the escalating row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initially rejected claims that the ink marks were being wiped off, stating that such media reports were factually incorrect and that BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had not made any statements acknowledging the issue.

However, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has taken a more serious stance, confirming that viral videos showing people removing ink from their fingers are under investigation. State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare clarified that while the ink used is in marker form and has been in use since 2011, it is designed to be indelible once dry. The SEC has warned that any attempts to remove the ink and create confusion during the voting process constitute an electoral malpractice and will result in legal action, emphasising that re-voting is not possible even if the ink is removed, as voting records are maintained.

Political Reactions and Concerns

The alleged ink discrepancies have drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the ruling Mahayuti alliance of undermining democracy and alleged collusion with the State Election Commission, claiming the easily removable ink could facilitate multiple voting. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray also voiced concerns, stating that the ink could be removed with sanitiser and questioning the overall administration's impartiality. Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat acknowledged that the marker pen ink was easily removable, raising the possibility of bogus voting and urging polling agents to be vigilant.

As polling continues until 5:30 PM today, with counting scheduled for Friday, January 16, 2026, the controversy surrounding the "indelible" ink remains a significant point of contention. The SEC's investigation and the responses from various political factions underscore the critical importance placed on maintaining the integrity and fairness of the democratic process in these crucial civic elections.

