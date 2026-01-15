A US-based comedian has sparked widespread social media engagement after filming a satirical skit on the streets of India, where he impersonated Donald Trump attempting to "sell" H-1B visas. The video, which features sharp political parody and candid interactions with locals, has garnered millions of views and triggered a conversation about the intersection of US immigration policy and global public perception.

The video was produced by Austin Nasso, a comedian known for his impressions who maintains a following of nearly one million on Instagram. In the clip, Nasso dons a red tie and adopts the signature vocal cadence and body language associated with the former president while navigating busy Indian streets. The premise involves Nasso offering H-1B visas—highly sought-after US work permits—to passersby for a fictional price of $100,000. To further the satire, he captioned the post with a "Buy one, get one free" offer. US Revokes Record 100,000 Foreign Visas in a Year After Donald Trump Order; Student and Work Visas Among Those Cancelled.

The video’s popularity stems largely from the unrehearsed reactions of the Indian public. In one notable exchange, a man tells the "Trump" character that he prefers Europe over the United States. Nasso, remaining in character, dismissed the comment as "so nasty," a phrase frequently used by the former president during his political career. The skit concludes with Nasso riding in an autorickshaw while loudly pitching the $100,000 visa deal to onlookers, a visual contrast that resonated with viewers and helped the clip reach over 2.8 million views.

While the video is rooted in comedy, social media users have noted that the satire touches on the real-world complexities surrounding US visa politics. The H-1B visa program is a cornerstone of the professional relationship between the US and India, with Indian nationals consistently making up the largest share of recipients. Commenters praised the accuracy of the impression while highlighting the "honest and casual" nature of the local responses. US To Suspend Processing of Immigrant Visas for Citizens of Pakistan, Iran and 73 Other Countries Over Public Assistance Concerns; Check Full List.

‘H1B, Buy One Get One Free’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Nasso (@austinnasso)

Since its upload, the video has become a focal point for digital discussion, blending lighthearted entertainment with political observation. While most viewers treated the clip as "satire done right," others remarked that the premise highlighted how deeply US political discourse has permeated international culture, particularly in countries where immigration policy significantly impacts the local workforce.

