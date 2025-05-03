Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has secured the second rank among hospitals across the country for successfully implementing a paperless and queue-less OPD registration system under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), according to an official release.

The ranking was issued by the National Health Authority (NHA) of the Government of India, according to which AIIMS Bhopal has generated over 1.45 million OPD tokens through the 'Scan and Share' service. While AIIMS New Delhi holds the first position in the list, the release said.

Expressing the happiness over this success, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, Prof (Dr) Ajai Singh, said that it was a pride moment for them and it was a result of the hard work of all the staff and their spirit of adopting technological innovations.

"This achievement is a moment of pride for AIIMS Bhopal and a testament to the institute's continuous efforts toward bringing digital transformation in healthcare services. The 'Scan and Share' service has significantly reduced the waiting time for our patients and simplified the registration process. Securing the second position in the country for OPD token generation is a result of the hard work of all our staff and their spirit of adopting technological innovations," Prof Singh said.

The 'Scan and Share' service provides relief to patients from the traditional registration process, as they no longer need to stand in queues at registration counters. Instead, patients can simply scan the QR code available within the hospital premises using their smartphones and instantly receive an OPD token. This system not only saves time but also reduces crowding in hospitals, offering patients a faster, smoother, and more convenient experience. (ANI)

