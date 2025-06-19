Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is set to be accorded the status of Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the management and research of sickle cell disease, Union minister Jual Oram said on Thursday.

Oram, while addressing an event organised on the occasion of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day here, highlighted the pivotal role played by the institute in delivering comprehensive care to sickle cell patients in Odisha and neighbouring states.

“The Centre of Excellence tag will further strengthen AIIMS-Bhubaneswar's capabilities in advanced research and quality treatment of sickle cell disease,” he stated.

Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited blood disorders, doctors said.

The central government is committed to eradicating sickle cell anaemia by 2047. So far, 5.79 crore people have been screened across the country, the Union Tribal Affairs Minister said.

Among them, 5.55 crore have tested negative, 16.38 lakh have been identified as carriers, and 2.10 lakh diagnosed with the disease, Oram said.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has thus far treated more than 700 sickle cell patients, and over 500 of them are in the 0–19 age group, officials said.

Oram also toured various facilities of the institute and interacted with sickle cell patients and their family members.

Besides, the minister participated in a review meeting and a scientific session focused on sickle cell disease.

