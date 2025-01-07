New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Tuesday announced Shafa ur Rehman Khan as its candidate for the Okhla constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The ruling AAP has again fielded its MLA Amanatullah Khan from the constituency, while the BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates.

Also Read | EC on Changes in Election Rules: CEC Rajiv Kumar Defends Recent Amendment, Says 'Rules Changed To Protect Voters' Privacy, Prevent Misuse of CCTV Footage'.

Shafa ur Rehman Khan, the President of the Jamia Alumni Association (AAJMI), will represent the party in the crucial election, the party's Delhi president Shoaib Jamai said on Tuesday.

Posting on X, the party said, "An appeal is made to all the voters of the Okhla Assembly constituency to make Shafa ur Rehman Khan victorious with the largest number of votes by pressing the button on the kite symbol on February 5."

Also Read | IED Blast in Jharkhand: Minor Girl Dies in Blast Allegedly Carried Out by Maoists at Jaraikela Area in West Singhbhum District.

The Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 5. The last date to file nominations is January 17, and the scrutiny of nominations will be completed by January 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)