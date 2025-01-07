Chaibasa, January 7: A minor girl was killed in an IED blast allegedly carried out by Maoists at Jaraikela area in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the seven-year-old girl went to the forests in Tirilposi and Thalkobad villages to collect firewood, and accidentally stepped on the improvised explosive device (IED) “planted by CPI (Maoist)”, he said. IED Blast in Bijapur: Vehicle of Security Forces Blown Up in Chhattisgarh, Multiple Casualties Feared.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said a team of officers has rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited.

