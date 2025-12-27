Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday wrote to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, urging the government to retain the SETWIN (Society for Employment Promotion & Training in Twin Cities) office at Purani Haveli in the Old City, Hyderabad and drop any proposal to shift it elsewhere.

In his representation, Owaisi emphasised that the SETWIN office has been functioning from Purani Haveli since its inception and has, over the years, emerged as a crucial institutional support system for skill development, employment promotion, and welfare-oriented initiatives in the Old City.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Worsens As AQI Slips Into Severe Category, Several Areas Cross 400 Mark.

He highlighted that SETWIN plays a vital role in serving economically weaker sections, minority communities, women, and unemployed youth, noting that its current location is widely regarded as the most accessible and appropriate site for these beneficiaries.

Owaisi acknowledged that the state government is reportedly reviewing leased private buildings as part of broader administrative and fiscal rationalisation measures. However, he argued that applying such general instructions to the SETWIN office at Purani Haveli would be inappropriate given the organisation's unique social role and functional requirements.

Also Read | 'Nothing Will Happen to Me': BJP Leader Ashok Singh Caught Threatening Rape Survivor in Satna, Congress Targets BJP Over Viral Video.

"Any proposal to shift the SETWIN office from Purani Haveli is likely to adversely impact accessibility, participation, and service delivery, thereby diluting the very objectives for which SETWIN was established," the AIMIM chief stated in the letter.

"Further, the said premises enjoy long-standing public acceptance and social legitimacy, and any attempt to relocate the office is likely to be met with strong public resistance and avoidable social discontent," he added.

Owaisi has also instructed AIMIM MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali to personally meet the Chief Minister and formally hand over the "representation," seeking immediate intervention to ensure that the SETWIN office continues to operate from its existing location at Purani Haveli. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)