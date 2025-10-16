New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Air India has announced a terminal shift for several of its domestic operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), effective from October 26. The move comes in view of expansion activities at Terminal 3 (T3) and is aimed at streamlining passenger movement during the busy winter season.

According to an official release, starting October 26, all domestic flights of Air India with flight numbers beginning with the 1XXX series will operate from Terminal 2 (T2). Additionally, all domestic services operated by Air India Express will be shifted to Terminal 1 (T1). However, all international flights of Air India will continue to operate from Terminal 3 (T3) as usual.

To ensure a smooth transition and avoid inconvenience, Air India has urged all passengers to update their contact details and check flight and terminal information through the airline's website, mobile app, or 24/7 customer support.

In a post on X, Air India stated, "Starting 26th October 2025, Air India and Air India Express will adjust their domestic operations at Delhi Airport to support T3 expansion activities: • Air India: All domestic flights with flight numbers starting with the 1XXX series will operate from Terminal 2 (T2) • Air India Express: All domestic flights will move to Terminal 1 (T1) • All international flights will continue to operate from Terminal 3 (T3) Passengers are advised to keep their contact details updated and check flight/terminal information via our websites, apps, or 24x7 support."

Earlier, Air India announced the addition of 174 weekly flights on major domestic and short-haul international routes, beginning October 26, 2025, as part of its "Northern Winter Schedule". According to an Air India press release, this expansion aims to strengthen connectivity between key Indian cities and popular destinations in Southeast Asia.

The new schedule boosts routes that have seen high passenger demand in recent months. Among the key international changes, flights between Delhi and Kuala Lumpur will increase from seven to ten times a week starting November 15. Similarly, the Delhi-Denpasar (Bali) route will see an increase from seven to ten weekly flights from December 1.

Domestically, Rajasthan is expected to see a surge in flight frequencies. Air India will introduce new routes between Delhi and Jaipur with three daily flights, and Delhi and Jaisalmer with two daily flights. The Delhi-Udaipur connection will increase from two to three daily services. At the same time, Mumbai will see an increase in flights to Jaipur, Udaipur, and Jodhpur, strengthening connectivity ahead of the tourist season.

The airline also announced new and additional services to Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. From October 26, flights between Delhi and Indore will increase from three to four per day, while Delhi-Bhopal and Mumbai-Indore routes will each gain an additional flight. In Gujarat, routes such as Mumbai-Bhuj and Delhi-Rajkot will see a doubling of daily flights.

Other cities to benefit from added flights include Varanasi, Raipur, Port Blair, Aurangabad, Guwahati, Nagpur, Dehradun, Patna, and Amritsar. This broad network enhancement reflects Air India's efforts to meet growing demand during the upcoming winter travel season.

"Air India's retrofit programme for its legacy Airbus A320neo aircraft, launched in September 2024, is nearing completion this month. Of the 27 legacy A320neo aircraft, 26 have been retrofitted with brand-new cabin interiors featuring three classes: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. Combined with other modern single-aisle aircraft, Air India now operates over 100 A320 Family aircraft with world-class cabin interiors, delivering a significantly enhanced travel experience on more than 80 domestic and short-haul international routes," the release noted. (ANI)

