India News | Air India Cuts International Flights Amid Airspace Curbs, Fuel Costs; Suspends Routes Including Delhi-Shanghai Till August

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Air India on Wednesday announced a temporary rationalisation of its international route network through August 2026, citing continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices impacting the commercial viability of some operations.

The airline said the changes were aimed at improving "network stability" and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers, while maintaining over 1,200 international flights every month across five continents.

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"Air India today announced the rationalisation of its services on select international routes between June and August 2026. The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services," the airline said in a statement.

Despite the temporary cuts, the airline said it would continue operating a "robust international network", including 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the United Kingdom, eight weekly flights to Australia, 158 weekly flights to the Far East, Southeast Asia and SAARC regions, and seven weekly flights to Mauritius in Africa.

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Under the revised North America schedule, the Delhi-Chicago route has been temporarily suspended, while Delhi-San Francisco services have been reduced from 10 weekly flights to seven weekly flights through August. Delhi-Toronto flights have been reduced from 10 weekly flights to five weekly flights through July and will return to daily operations from August.

The Delhi-Vancouver route has been reduced from seven weekly flights to five weekly flights. Meanwhile, Mumbai-Newark services will increase from three weekly flights to seven weekly flights. However, Delhi-New York (JFK) will continue operating daily, while Delhi-Newark and Mumbai-New York (JFK) services will remain temporarily suspended.

In Europe, Air India has reduced Delhi-Paris services from 14 weekly flights to seven weekly flights. Flights from Delhi to Copenhagen, Vienna, Zurich and Rome have each been reduced from four weekly services to three weekly services. Delhi-Milan flights have been reduced from five weekly services to four weekly services.

For Australia operations, Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney flights have both been reduced from seven weekly services to four weekly services.

In the far East, Southeast Asia and the SAARC region, Delhi-Shanghai and Chennai-Singapore services have been temporarily suspended through August. Delhi-Singapore services have been reduced from 24 weekly flights to 14 weekly flights, while Mumbai-Singapore services have been cut from 14 weekly flights to seven weekly flights.

Delhi-Bangkok flights will reduce from 28 weekly services to 21 weekly services from July, while Mumbai-Bangkok services will reduce from 13 weekly services to seven weekly services.

The airline has also reduced Delhi-Kuala Lumpur services from 10 weekly flights to five weekly flights. Delhi-Ho Chi Minh City flights will operate four times a week instead of seven during July and August, while Delhi-Hanoi flights will reduce from five weekly services to four weekly services during the same period.

Air India further announced reductions on South Asian routes, with Delhi-Kathmandu services dropping from 42 weekly flights to 28 in June and further down to 21 weekly flights in July and August. Delhi-Dhaka flights have been reduced from seven weekly services to four weekly services, while Mumbai-Dhaka services have been temporarily suspended through August.

Delhi-Colombo flights have been reduced from 14 weekly services to 12 weekly services, while Mumbai-Colombo services have been reduced from seven weekly flights to four weekly flights. Delhi-Male services have also been temporarily suspended through August.

The airline said affected passengers would be offered alternative travel arrangements, free date changes or full refunds, as applicable.

"Air India will proactively assist customers with bookings affected by the cancellations through this period with re-accommodation on alternative feasible Air India flights, free date change or full refunds, as applicable. The airline remains available to support guests through its 24x7 contact centre and digital channels," the statement said.

The airline further stated that it continues to work with regulators, airport authorities and industry partners to restore full capacity.

"Air India continues to work closely with the regulators, airport authorities, and industry partners to restore full capacity as soon as conditions permit, but may make further adjustments to its network, should the extraordinary operating environment prevail," it added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)