New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Air India Express flight IX2564, operating from Delhi to Jammu, was forced to return to its point of origin on Monday after a technical issue was detected mid-flight.

The flight, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft, had a scheduled departure time of 10:40 AM but took off at 11:04 AM. It was expected to arrive in Jammu at 12:05 PM. However, the aircraft was diverted back to Delhi, as per Flightradar24.

Confirming the development, an Air India Express spokesperson said, 'An alternative aircraft was arranged to operate our Delhi-Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi due to a technical issue. We regret the inconvenience caused.'

The airline has not specified the nature of the technical issue. A replacement aircraft was quickly arranged to operate the Delhi-Jammu flight after the original aircraft returned to Delhi.

Prior to this, another Air India Express flight from Delhi to Patna was diverted to Varanasi on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions.

An airline spokesperson said that Air India Express flight IX1014 from Delhi (DEL) to Patna (PAT) on 21 June 2025 was diverted to Varanasi (VNS).

"Due to adverse weather conditions, one of our flights to Patna was diverted briefly to Varanasi. When the weather improved, the flight resumed and landed in Patna. We regret the delay caused by circumstances beyond our control," the spokesperson said. (ANI)

