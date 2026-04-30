India News | Air India Pilot Dies in Bali After Suffering Heart Attack

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A First Officer with Air India has died in Bali after suffering a heart attack while on scheduled crew rest, sources said.

The pilot, aged around 40, had operated a flight from Delhi to Bali a day earlier (on Wednesday) and was staying at a hotel during the mandated layover period when he reportedly experienced severe discomfort.

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According to the sources, the crew member was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital after his condition deteriorated. "The First Officer was on scheduled crew rest in Bali when he complained of severe discomfort at his hotel. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was diagnosed with having suffered a heart attack. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be saved."

However, despite medical intervention, he could not be revived.

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"The airline is in close contact with the family and is extending all possible support during this time of grief. The safety, health and well-being of Air India's passengers and crew remain the airline's highest priority," the sources added.

Another official source stated that, "The First Officer held a valid Class I medical certification and had completed all mandatory medical examinations in accordance with regulatory requirements only a few months ago. There was no known pre-existing medical condition. He had also been operating well within the flying-hours limitations prescribed by the DGCA."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)