New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Air Marshal Hardeep Bains took over as Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel on 01 Oct 2025. He has taken over from Air Mshl SK Vidhate, who superannuated from the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 30 September 2025, after completing 38 years of illustrious service to the nation, said a press statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Air Marshal Hardeep Bains was commissioned in the fighter stream of the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force on 19 Dec 87.

He is a cat 'A' qualified flying instructor with over 5000 Hr of accident-free flying. In a career spanning over 38 years, the Air Marshal, an alumnus of National War College, South Africa and National Defence College, Israel has held various key field & staff appointments.

Prior to his current appointment, he was the Commandant of the National Defence College in New Delhi. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2012 and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2015 by the Hon'ble President of India. (ANI)

