New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Amid worsening air quality in the capital, the Delhi BJP on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in "political tourism" without caring for the health of people in Delhi.

Delhiites are facing difficulty in breathing but Kejriwal is busy in election campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

"The question now arises -- is the Kejriwal government meant for political tourism and poll campaigning in other states by wasting tax payers money or it also cares for the people living in Delhi," Gupta said in a press conference.

Despite being the chief minister, Kejriwal does not handle any departments so that he can pass on the blame for problems to others, he alleged.

"He has been silent even after 3,634 incidents of stubble burning were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, said Delhi BJP president.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma said people in Delhi were forced to breath in air that is as harmful as smoking 50 cigarettes.

"Every child's life is getting shorter by two years every year due to pollution and AAP leaders are roaming in the clean air of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh," Verma said, taking at dig at Kejriwal's frequent visit to poll-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal had on Wednesday attacked the BJP-ruled Centre, saying it should resign if it can not curb the problem of pollution.

He had also accused the BJP of abusing the AAP and farmers for crop stubble burning, saying governments in Delhi and Punjab were doing everything possible to control the pollution.

According to Punjab government officials, the Centre rejected a proposal to provide financial incentive to farmers to stop them from burning crop stubble, he had claimed.

