New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A pushback vehicle of Air India SATS Airport Services caught fire due to a technical problem in the apron area of the Delhi airport on Friday, sources said.

The trolley caught fire at around 5.20 PM and the blaze was extinguished within five minutes, they said.

No person was injured and no flight impacted due to the fire, they said.

