Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 12 (PTI) The Ajanta Ellora Festival will be held from February 2 to 4 in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, an official said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters here, Collector Astik Kumar Pandey said the three-day festival will be held at Soneri Mahel on the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Artistes Kailash Kher, Shreya Ghoshal, and Rahul Deshpande, among other singers and musicians, will perform at the cultural festival, he said.

"The event was organised in 2023 after a gap of seven years. The district administration has now decided to organise it every year in the first week of February," Pandey said.

"Purvarang" and "Uttarrang" events will also be organised before and after the festival at various venues in the city, where local artistes will perform, chief advisor Dilip Shinde said.

