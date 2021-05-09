New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The ashes of former Union minister and farmer leader Ajit Singh, who passed away on May 6, were immersed in the Ganga river by his family on Sunday.

His son and Rashtriya Lok Dal vice-president Jayant Chaudhary immersed the ashes in the holy river following Hindu traditions, according to a video he posted on social media.

Sources said the ritual took place at Garhmukteshwar in Hapur district of western Uttar Pradesh, around 120 km from the national capital, where the family resides.

The 82-year-old Singh breathed his last on May 6 around 8 am at a private hospital in Gurgaon where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The Jat leader, who was a multi-term parliamentarian and son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for the infection on April 20 and hospitalised the same evening.

The sources said the 'tervi' rituals of Singh will be performed on May 18, even as his family has urged supporters to stay at home and pay their homage from there only in view of the ongoing pandemic situation.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi besides a host of politicians cutting across party lines and celebrities had condoled the demise of the RLD chief on May 6.

