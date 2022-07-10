Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): The provocative statements by clerics against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma have hit devotees' footfall in Ajmer which has also impacted the business of local vendors and hotels near the Sufi shrine.

The disputed videos and statements from clerics have impacted the business on Eid. The local vendors say they have faced a 90 per cent loss in their business this Eid and even hotel bookings were cancelled near the Ajmer Dargah.

The lanes and alleys of Ajmer, which used to be crowded with devotees, despite Friday being Jumma, the streets of the dargah wore a deserted look.

After the provocative statements given by Khadims of Khwaja Garib Nawaz, there has been a decrease in the number of people coming here.

Notably, till now, three Khadim of the Dargah has given provocative statements against Nupur Sharma.

The income of people has also been affected because of this and restaurant and transport has only made 10 per cent business in the last few days.

"Earlier our sales were much higher than they are right now. All salesmen here are facing a recession of a kind. People are not coming out as they are scared," said Dinesh Kumar Soni, a local vendor.

Not only this, but the hotels in Dargah Bazaar, Delhi Gate, Diggi Bazaar and guest houses in Khadim Mohalla, Kammani Gate, Ander Kote and Lakhan Kotri are sustaining heavy losses daily because many people have also cancelled their advance hotel booking.

"We have a hotel. Our sales were good for the past year but since statements and issues in Udaipur cropped up, it is led to a complete loss of sales. All our rooms are currently vacant, those who had booked prior to their arrival have cancelled," said a hotel owner.

Riyaz Khan, the owner of Jannat Group of Hotels, says that hate statements have started having a negative effect on the people coming to Ajmer, whatever happens in the country, it definitely falls on the market of Ajmer, people after the barbaric murder case in Udaipur started cancelling their bookings in hotels.

Shadabh Siddiqui, an owner of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Sweets, known for its 'sohan halwa', said the earnings of businessmen of Ajmer have come down by 90 per cent.

"All shops and vendors are sitting idle. It is these statements that have triggered this. A loss of at least Rs 50 crore is estimated to be witnessed. Forget about private vehicles, even buses are coming here empty," said President of Dargah Bazar Business Association, Hotchand Srinani.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Police have arrested a cleric of the Ajmer Dargah for allegedly making a provocative statement against the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The arrested cleric, a history-sheeter had made the objectionable remarks that was captured on video.

Chishti is heard saying in the video that he would gift his house and property as a reward to anyone who brings him the head of Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

He could also be heard saying that the BJP leader has insulted the Khwaja and the Prophet and alleged that Muslims were being persecuted and killed across the country.

On June 28, Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, was killed in a gruesome manner, shortly after he alleged that he had been receiving threats over his social media post in support of Nupur Sharma.

Last month, Noopur Sharma made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate on the Gyanvapi issue.

Sharma's controversial remarks had triggered protests in various states and had also drawn sharp reactions from other countries. (ANI)

