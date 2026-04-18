Coimbatore, April 18: Nine people died, and several others were critically injured after a tourist van plunged off a hairpin bend into a gorge at the Valparai hills in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred when a vehicle lost control at the 13th hairpin bend and plunged to the 9th hairpin bend, according to Valparai Police. The tourist van carrying a group of 13 tourists from Perinthalmanna, Keralam, met with an accident while descending from Valparai after sightseeing. The vehicle driven by Mohammed Fasith (21) is reported to have lost control while negotiating the 13th hairpin bend. Consequently, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged down towards the 9th hairpin bend, according to a press note from police.

Upon receipt of information, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valparai Sub-Division, and the Inspector of Police, Valparai, rushed to the scene of the occurrence and supervised the rescue and relief operations. Coimbatore Shocker: Woman Dies After Falling Off Speeding Bus in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

Tourist Van Plunges Into Gorge at Valparai Hills in Coimbatore

#WATCH | Valparai, Tamil Nadu: Visuals from the spot, after a van driver lost control, and the vehicle rumbled to the 9th hairpin bend. 7 people died in this incident, and further details are awaited. https://t.co/X2ByN7Jqkn pic.twitter.com/gG9kujyHzD — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

A massive rescue operation was initiated, with 16 ambulances reaching the spot to manage the casualties, and 13 ambulances returning to Pollachi Government Hospital with injured occupants. All the injured persons have since been safely rescued and admitted to the hospital. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway, and more details will be updated in due course. Coimbatore Rash Driving Video: Man, Daughter Injured After Speeding Car Rams Into Their Scooter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his sorrow over the incident. "Distressed to hear about the mishap in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PMO said in an X post.

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