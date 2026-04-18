Iran has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” for commercial shipping during an ongoing ceasefire, but new restrictions issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy have created uncertainty over how freely vessels can transit the route. The development comes as global attention remains focused on the waterway, a key corridor for international oil shipments.

The statement follows remarks by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who said commercial passage would resume fully. However, the IRGC Navy’s subsequent directives introduced additional requirements, leading to mixed interpretations of the reopening. Iran Declares Strait of Hormuz Completely Open for Commercial Ships Amid Ceasefire.

Iran Declares Strait of Hormuz Open

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

What Are the Conditions Set by Iran for Transit Through the Strait of Hormuz?

According to the IRGC Navy, ships intending to pass through the strait must first obtain prior permission from Iranian authorities. Civilian vessels are required to use designated routes defined by Iran’s maritime agencies.

The force also stated that military vessels are not permitted to transit the strait under the current arrangement. Officials described these measures as part of a “new order” aligned with the ceasefire terms. Oil Prices Fall Below USD 87 As Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire.

Contradictions Within Iranian Statements

The conditions appear to contrast with the earlier announcement by Araghchi, who had described the passage as “completely open” for commercial shipping. While he did note that vessels should follow routes set by Iranian authorities, he did not mention the requirement for prior approval or the broader restrictions outlined later by the IRGC Navy.

State-linked outlets, including Tasnim News Agency and Mehr News Agency, also raised concerns. Reports described the foreign minister’s statement as incomplete and warned that the situation remains ambiguous.

US President Donald Trump welcomed Iran’s announcement, stating that the strait was open for full passage. However, he indicated that a US naval blockade targeting Iran would remain in place until a broader agreement is reached.

Trump also said Iran had agreed not to use the strait as leverage in the future, though there has been no official confirmation of such a commitment from Tehran.

Strategic Importance and Ongoing Uncertainty

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, handling roughly a fifth of global oil trade. Its status has been closely tied to regional tensions and recent conflict developments.

While the reopening signals a possible step toward de-escalation, the newly imposed conditions and differing statements from Iranian officials suggest that shipping operations may continue under tight control, with uncertainty persisting for global markets and maritime operators.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 07:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).