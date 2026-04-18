A 19-year-old accused in the Amravati s*x abuse and blackmail case, Ayaan Shaikh aka Ayan Ahmed, has told the police he adopted a “playboy” lifestyle after his first breakup, according to police sources. The disclosure has emerged as part of a wider probe into allegations that he lured multiple victims, recorded s*xual acts, and was linked to their circulation online. The police have so far arrested eight individuals in connection with the case.

The cops say Ayaan Shaikh maintained an active social media presence and ran a cellphone business while also earning through online promotions. Police allege he used this digital visibility to approach women, gradually build trust, and later coerce or pressure them into s*xual encounters that were secretly recorded. Ayaan Shaikh Birthday Celebration Video: Amravati S*x Scandal Accused Seen Celebrating Birthday With Police.

Ayaan Shaikh Tell Cops ‘Became Playboy After 1st Breakup’: His Modus Operandi

According to officials, the accused typically initiated contact through social media platforms and developed familiarity over weeks or months. Once trust was established, he allegedly persuaded victims to meet in person.

Police said these meetings often took place in cafes across different towns, as well as at private locations. Authorities claim some victims were taken to a flat in Amravati city, described as a central location in the case, and to a resort in Chikhaldara hill station. Investigators allege that s*xual acts were recorded during these encounters, sometimes without the victims’ knowledge, and later used for blackmail or circulation. Amravati S*x Scandal: How ‘Bets’ To Win Over Girls Turned Into a Voyeuristic Recording Racket.

Police officials indicated that the accused projected a flamboyant lifestyle online, which they believe helped attract attention. He allegedly borrowed money from friends and family to sustain this image, spending heavily on outings and gifts. A senior officer described the case as reflective of “a certain teenage mindset and lifestyle choice,” rather than attributing it to mental health issues.

Authorities have recovered electronic devices, including a laptop, hard disk, and tablet, from the accused and others involved. These have been sent for forensic analysis to extract data that may provide further evidence. A 47-member special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to handle the case. Police said the probe is ongoing and additional findings are expected as digital analysis progresses.

Victim Count and Official Clarification

So far, police have identified eight survivors. Officials dismissed speculation circulating on social media that the number of victims could be significantly higher, stating there is no evidence to support such claims at this stage.

Police also said they are working to verify the ages of the survivors at the time of the alleged incidents. Despite outreach efforts, no formal complaints have yet been filed by the survivors or their families. Authorities have emphasised that daily briefings are being conducted to maintain transparency and counter misinformation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).