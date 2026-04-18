The investigation into the high-profile harassment and alleged religious conversion case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik intensified on Friday. Nida Khan, a key accused currently evading arrest, has approached a local court seeking anticipatory bail, citing her pregnancy as primary grounds for relief. Simultaneously, a Nashik court extended the police custody of two other male accused, Shafi Shaikh and Raza Memon, until Saturday.

Khan, who has been terminated by the IT major following the allegations, is reportedly in Mumbai. Her legal counsel argued for pre-arrest bail on medical grounds, a claim the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to verify through official medical channels. While Khan remains at large, the SIT achieved a breakthrough by re-arresting Shaikh and Memon under a fresh First Information Report (FIR). During their production in court, the duo was remanded to further police custody to facilitate deeper interrogation into the nine registered complaints. TCS Says Nida Khan Not HR, Nashik Office Still Operational Amid S*xual Assault and Conversion Allegations.

The controversy erupted when several women employees alleged a toxic workplace culture involving sexual harassment and forced religious conversion between 2022 and 2026. The SIT was formed after victims claimed senior colleagues mentally exploited them while the HR department ignored their grievances. To date, seven individuals—including six men and a former female HR manager—have been arrested. Who Is Nida Khan? All About TCS Nashik Employee Accused in S*xual Abuse and Religious Conversion Case.

TCS Employee Nida Khan Cites Pregnancy in Anticipatory Bail Plea

VIDEO | Thane: Nida Khan, an employee of the TCS unit in Nashik, accused in a case related to alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment of some women colleagues at the office, moved an anticipatory bail application, citing her two-month-old pregnancy. Dr. Shamaila Azmi,… pic.twitter.com/kgUrxMG9tn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2026

Nashik Crime Branch teams have extended their search to Mumbra, near Mumbai, where Khan’s husband was recently questioned regarding her whereabouts. TCS has maintained a "zero-tolerance" stance, confirming full cooperation with law enforcement. The SIT is currently analyzing digital evidence and internal company reports to substantiate claims of "corporate jihad" and workplace coercion that have sparked significant public and political outcry.

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