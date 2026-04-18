If you are planning a bank visit this weekend, you may be wondering: Is there a bank holiday today, April 18, 2026? Here is what you need to know. Banks across India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India. However, April 18, 2026 falls on the third Saturday of the month.

Since it is neither the second nor the fourth Saturday, banks will remain open on February 21, 2026. Customers can visit their respective bank branches for regular transactions, including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances and other in branch services. Bank Holiday List April 2026: State-Wise Closures, Saturdays and Sundays.

Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday, April 18?

It is important to note that bank holidays may vary from state to state depending on regional festivals or special observances. However, there is no nationwide holiday scheduled for this date. Therefore, normal banking operations are expected across most parts of the country.

Even on designated bank holidays, customers can continue to access digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking, ATM withdrawals and UPI transactions without interruption. Why Punjab National Bank Is Closing Zero-Balance Inactive Bank Accounts?

Before stepping out, customers are advised to check with their local branch for specific working hours. But as of now, banks are open this Saturday, April 18, 2026, as it is the third Saturday of the month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).