Mathura, Dec 2 (PTI) The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on Thursday expressed displeasure over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya's tweet on a temple in Mathura and said the BJP is only concerned about getting votes in the upcoming polls.

The remarks came a day after Maurya tweeted, "The construction of grand temples is on in Ayodhya and Kashi, and preparations are on for one in Mathura (Ayodhya Kashi bhavya mandir nirmaan jaari hai Mathura kee tyaari hai)."

Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

The supposed temple site, which is a subject of multiple lawsuits, is located inside an Aurangzeb-era mosque in Mathura and shares its premises with a prominent temple.

After the Mathura district administration raised objections, the ABHM called off its proposed programme for the installation and 'jalabhishek' of Lord Krishna's idol on December 6 at the deity's "actual birthplace", which the Hindu Mahasabha claims is inside the mosque.

The district administration on November 28 had imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144.

"The truth is that Ayodhya, Kashi or Mathura, none of these have ever been on the agenda of the BJP. But after winning the Ayodhya case, the BJP started showing interest in our campaign to remove the Shahi Eidgah in Mathura," the ABHM said.

Meanwhile, speaking about his Wednesday's tweet, Maurya said, "A grand temple is being constructed at the Ram janmabhoomi. A grand corridor is being made at Baba Vishwanathji in Kanshi and it is the wish of all Krishna devotees that a grand temple is constructed at the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and I have only expressed it."

When asked if it will be an election issue, he said, "The Krishan temple is not an election issue, just as the Ram temple in Ayodhya or Baba Vishwanathji in Varanasi are not election issues."

