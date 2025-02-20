Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Thursday claimed there was a discrepancy between data of Uttar Pradesh and central agencies on the quality of Ganga water at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh and dared BJP leaders to drink, cook and bathe in it.

The Central Pollution Control Board recently told the National Green Tribunal that several locations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj do not conform to the primary water quality standards for bathing with respect to faecal coliform levels.

Government data shows that the river water at Sangam is currently exceeding the safe limit for biological oxygen demand (BOD) as well. BOD refers to the amount of oxygen required by aerobic microorganisms to break down organic material in a water body. A higher BOD level indicates more organic content in the water.

Taking a dig at the BJP dispensations in the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said, "Both engines of the double-engine government are colliding."

"Delhi and Lucknow are at odds. The Uttar Pradesh government refuses to accept Delhi's data and presents its own figures. If we cite Delhi's statistics and this government doesn't acknowledge them, does that mean Delhi officials are not Sanatanis?" he asked sarcastically.

"Every BJP leader should receive a tank filled with Sangam water so they can cook, bathe and even drink it as medicine when needed. Will the BJP accept this?" the SP chief posed sarcastically.

He told party MLA Kamal Akhtar, "If the BJP leaders refuse, I suggest you bring a bottle of Sangam water to the assembly and ask them to drink it."

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath doesn't even know where the bacteria comes from. It originates from filth. He doesn't understand BOD or COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand)," Yadav said.

Adityanath on Wednesday stated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that reports have suggested the water at Sangam during Maha Kumbh was fit for bathing and 'Aachman' (ritual drinking).

His assertion came close on the heels of reports that suggested the water contained faecal bacteria and total coliform bacteria in limits not fit for bathing or rituals.

Yadav accused the BJP of politicising the Kumbh Mela, claiming that many seers were disappointed due to inadequate arrangements. "For the first time in history, Kumbh has been politicised. Religion is not meant for profit-making," he said.

Slamming Adityanath for his statement that the Maha Kumbh would generate Rs 3.5 lakh crore in business, Yadav said, "Religion is about service, but they are treating it as business. For the first time, politics has entered religion."

He also condemned the BJP for removing a statue of Harshavardhan, a seventh-century Rajput emperor of Kannauj who was instrumental in organizing grand Kumbh gatherings. "If we get the chance, we will reinstall his statue in the Kumbh area," the SP chief said.

Referring to the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh during holy bathing on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Yadav said, "The STF said in its investigation that it was a conspiracy."

"They tracked 16,000 mobile phones at the time. If we assume 32,000 people were present, or even 50,000, why is the government downplaying the numbers?"

"Wasn't this supposed to be a digital Kumbh? How did the CCTV cameras stop working? Where is the footage? What were the drones doing when the stampede occurred? The CAG report from the last Kumbh revealed fake drones were used. More investigations will expose what actually happened in this Kumbh," the Samajwadi party chief said.

