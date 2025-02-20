New Delhi, February 20: The newly-formed Delhi Cabinet in its first meeting on Thursday approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the national capital and also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the assembly. Rekha Gupta Assumes Office As Delhi Chief Minister, Reiterates Commitment to Mission ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Watch Video).

Addressing her first press conference as Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta said that the previous AAP government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits.